New Indigenous-led council to advise residential school burial searches
Searches at the burial sites for children who died at residential schools in Manitoba will have Indigenous leaders to guide them.
Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels will be co-chairing a new council with the Province of Manitoba. The council will offer advice as people search residential school burial sites.
"First and foremost, it is about searching for our missing children,” Daniels said in an interview with CTV Winnipeg. "That search must be Indigenous-led and supported by all levels of government.”
The province has previously committed $2.5 million to support identifying, investigating, and commemorating children who died at residential schools.
“The council’s role is to share information and to develop principles, best practices, and resources to support and enhance community search efforts,” the province said in an email.
Representation from Inuit, Metis, and First Nations groups will be included in the multi-organizational team.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) says more than 4,000 children are documented as having died at a residential school.
“Manitobans need to really continue to grapple with and understand what it means when children were taken and sent to school and didn't make it home,” NCTR Academic and Research Director Brenda Gunn said. "The national centre brings to the council in addition to knowledge and experience and information is also the fact that we are an organization that is also led by survivors."
Putting survivors and families at the heart of their work is one of the council's guiding principles—saying commemoration is essential.
The council is in its early days and will be named at a ceremony—but searches at six First Nation sites in Manitoba are already underway.
"It is just very important that we acknowledge the genocidal history; that it happened,” Daniels said. “Children were targeted. Children's lives were lost. And that we need to remember how important it is to change the narrative in this country."
A group of Indigenous delegates will be meeting with the Pope at Vatican City starting on Monday. This group will include Residential School Survivors and knowledge keepers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
Ontario NDP says ejected member was in Islamophobic Facebook group
Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.
Canada would need to spend up to $25B more per year to meet NATO defence target: PBO
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux estimates Canada would need to set aside between $20 to 25 billion per year to meet NATO's defence spending target.
Canadians split on raising taxes for defence spending: poll
A new poll has found that Canadians are split on whether they support increasing income tax to help bolster Canada's defence spending against possible threats.
The day after the deal: MPs voice their views on the Liberal-NDP agreement
The day after the Liberals and NDP announced they've entered into a three-year deal to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power in exchange for policy action on a suite of progressive issues, the major dynamic shift in the domestic political landscape is still the preoccupying focus for many on Parliament Hill. Here's what some elected officials had to say.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon car dealership defrauded of $250,000, police say
Saskatoon police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a car dealership of $250,000 worth of inventory.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
-
200 new assistant positions created as part of record $2.88B education budget
The Saskatchewan Government is committing to 200 new educational assistant positions as part of its record-setting $2.88 billion education budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Edmonton
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'Vote out Kenney tomorrow': NDP wants UCP MLAs to help them trigger early election
Alberta's opposition NDP sent a message Wednesday to government MLAs who may be unhappy with the state of the United Conservative Party: vote with us.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Toronto
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Trevor Noah says unsettling situation on flight to Toronto gave him 'clarity' on life
Comedian and television host Trevor Noah said he has 'more clarity' on life after getting caught up in an unsettling incident on a plane that was trying to land in Toronto this week.
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
There were a number of big winners across Ontario in Tuesday night's $65-million Lotto Max draw.
Calgary
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continued to tell a trial Wednesday that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.
-
RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city is now in custody.
Montreal
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec cutting some subsidies for buying electric vehicles
Tuesday's Quebec budget calls for subsidies for new fully electric car purchases to be cut down $8,000 to $7,000, and from $4,000 to $3,500 for used fully electric cars.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Freezing rain, heavy rain expected Wednesday night and Thursday in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning and a special weather statement for Ottawa and the region.
-
No timeline for when public servants will be back to the office in downtown Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson made a plea this week for the federal government to send workers back downtown because businesses are suffering and transit ridership is low.
-
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Kitchener
-
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions.
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports first increase in hospitalizations in weeks
For the first time in weeks, the B.C. government has reported an increase in the number of COVID-19-positive patients in hospital.
-
Burnaby artist creates new mural for Ukraine after original work was defaced
A Burnaby artist put the finishing touches on his revised mural in support of Ukraine Tuesday night, just days after it was vandalized with Russian propaganda and a Nazi-linked symbol.
-
B.C. expands COVID-19 rapid test access to all adults
For the second time this week, the B.C. government has lowered the age for accessing free COVID-19 rapid tests through pharmacies.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island doctor advocates for better access to medical psychedelic treatments
A Vancouver Island doctor is among the Canadian physicians leading the way on researching and prescribing psychedelic-assisted therapy.
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
Victoria family uninjured after intruder enters home, fights with father
Victoria police say a family is uninjured after an intruder barged into their home on Tuesday afternoon.