New Inuit-inspired coin available at Royal Canadian Mint coin trade

Manitobans have the chance to get their hands on a new $2 coin from the Royal Canadian Mint that celebrates the Inuit Nunangat.

Inuit Nunangat is the area in the Arctic that was the homeland of the Inuit. It stretches from the northern tips of Yukon and Northwest Territories, through Nunavut and the northern parts of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The reverse side of the coin was designed by four Inuit artists: Tegan Voisey, Thomassie Mangiok, Charlotte Karetak, and Mary Okheena.

It features the spirit of the sea—an ancient story shared by Inuit communities—swimming along animals that were used by the Inuit for food and resources—a seal, Arctic char, walrus, narwhal, and a pair of belugas.

On the outer rim of the coin, each artist put a “regionally specific ulu,” which is a cutting tool that features a semi-circle blade.

The coin also includes the phrase Inuit Nunangat.

A coin exchange is happening at the Royal Canadian Minit in Winnipeg until 4 p.m.

A roll of 25 coins costs $79.95.