New investment to help with internet access in remote Manitoba First Nations

The Manitoba government is making a $100,000 investment to provide high-speed internet access to remote First Nations and improve the efficiency of the justice system.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced that the investment on Tuesday, saying it will be used to bring Starlink technology to these northern communities.

He said the satellite technology will make the justice system more accessible by connecting residents to virtual court appearances, victim services, crisis responders, MMIWG teams, and others supports.

“We are also able to provide the broader community with accessibility and connectivity to education, training and programming that is essential to building long-term approaches to reducing crime and promoting public safety,” Goertzen said in a news release.

The province added that Starlink will help to connect residents and vulnerable youth to remote MKO Youth Healing Lodge Services, and allow First Nations safety officers to contact other police agencies, and efficiently transfer information to other justice system participants.

The new technology will be brought into eight Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) First Nations and a youth centre, including: Misipawistik Cree Nation, Chemawawin Cree Nation, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Mosakahiken Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Shamattawa First Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation, and the MKO Youth Healing Lodge.

“This is a true step in the direction of working together and addressing recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action,” said MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

“The exciting thing about this initiative is that the setup time to provide an active link and put it in service isn’t long. We can see the benefits in days, not years.”

The $100,000 is coming from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.