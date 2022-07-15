New kayak dock launched in Brandon

Brandon’s Riverbank Discovery Centre has opened their new kayak dock to the public.

The “Kayak and Canoe Cove” is a fully accessible dock which was installed yesterday.

It was originally meant to be installed earlier this year, but river flooding caused delays.

“The Assiniboine River was very high, so to get equipment down to install a dock was nearly impossible until just this past week,” says James Montgomery, general manager of Brandon Riverbank Inc.

The project is part of the Riverbank’s 20 year master plan, and came with a cost of $179,452.

“Some of that came from the federal government’s ‘Investing in Canadian Infrastructure’ program,” Montgomery says. “Quite a bit came from the Brandon and Area Community Foundation, and the rest came from the provincial government and the city of Brandon.”

An official ribbon cutting event is scheduled for July 20th beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Access to the dock is free of charge, and kayak rentals are available through the Discovery Centre.