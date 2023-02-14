New lawsuit claims Manitoba inmate killed in 2021 was surrounded, beaten by guards
The family of an inmate who died following an incident at the Headingley Correctional Centre in Manitoba have filed a lawsuit against the province and the corrections officer charged in connection with his death, alleging a racist joke made by an officer was the catalyst leading up to his death.
The family of William Ahmo filed the lawsuit on Feb. 8, 2023, in the Court of King’s Bench. It lists the Government of Manitoba, Robert Jeffrey Morden, a John Doe and Jane Doe, and other persons unknown as defendants.
“The Ahmo family will not be commenting on the statement of claim we filed in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench recently. We are committed to allowing the criminal prosecution of Correctional Officer Robert Morden to run its course, and for the full facts of William’s death to be brought to light,” Darlene Ahmo, William’s mother, said in a statement.
“Our family is committed to seeing justice done for William in both the criminal and civil justice systems.”
William, 45, died in hospital on Feb. 14, 2021, seven days following an incident in the common room at the correctional centre. Morden was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life nearly a full year after the incident. The charge has not been proven in court.
According to the statement of claim, Morden has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
The statement of claim alleges the defendants failed in their duty to provide Ahmo with “reasonable care and safety.”
The claim alleges a correctional officer made a racist joke towards William while he was in his cell on Feb. 7.
“The correctional officer’s ‘joke’ trafficked in racist caricatures and stereotypes of Indigenous people as being lazy, poor, unemployed and relying on government handouts,” the claim reads.
When William’s cell was allowed in the common room, William went to the glass-walled office occupied by the correctional officers and hit the wall with his hand, yelling loudly at how he was “sick and tired” of the way he and other inmates were being treated.
The lawsuit alleges William began removing furniture from the floor and walls and throwing it around the unit. The correctional officers called for all inmates to return to the cell, but William refused.
It is alleged that the correctional officers opened a door and used chemical weapons, such as pepper spray on William, and that others shot him with projectile weapons and sensory deprivation weapons such as flash-bang grenades.
The lawsuit also alleges that approximately 12 correctional officers entered the room and beat William using their batons, hands and feet.
“William was completely surrounded and did not leave the ground after he was pinned and swarmed by the CO (Correctional Officer) Defendants,” the statement of claim reads.
The lawsuit alleges the province failed to properly train the correctional officers in the use of force and didn’t design and implement adequate policies, training or supervision to ensure the proportionate use of force against inmates.
The family is seeking damages, including medical and funeral costs, loss of income and loss of care and companionship.
In a prepared statement, a spokesperson for the province said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the lawsuit, as it is still before the courts.
The defendants have 40 days to file a statement of defence.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie
The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Police 'aware' of situation relating to Moose Jaw Warriors
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed it is aware of an incident involving four Moose Jaw Warriors.
-
University of Regina rescinds honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
The University of Regina (U of R) has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it gave to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond 20 years ago, amid questions around her Indigenous ancestry.
Saskatoon
-
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Zebra Centre says it supported record number of children in 2022 due to increase in reporting
The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre broke a record for demands for service in 2022 for the second year in a row.
-
Community members show support for women suing Leduc fire, demand action from council
There was a show of support in Leduc Monday evening for women who allege they experienced systemic discrimination and sexual assault while working for the city's fire department.
-
Crown seeking 15-year sentence in appeal of Edmonton sexual assault case
A Crown prosecutor says a former club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women over six years should be sentenced to 15 years because he planned his attacks.
Toronto
-
Ontario insurer demands man maimed in hit-and-run pay care worker less than minimum wage
A Toronto man who was grievously injured in a hit-and-run crash last year says he can’t believe an insurance company is withholding benefits until he finds someone who will care for him for less than minimum wage.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
Calgary
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
-
ASIRT releases photo of 'seized item' in Feb. 8 police shooting
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate a Calgary police shooting last week and says officers seized what appears to be a firearm from the suspect.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
Ottawa
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
Small group gathers on Parliament Hill to mark Emergencies Act anniversary
A small number of vehicles connected with the 'Freedom Convoy' movement passed through Ottawa Tuesday morning and a handful of demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill with Canadian and 'Freedom Convoy' flags on the 1-year anniversary of the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
Last hopes for Rideau Canal Skateway quickly fading
It looks increasingly likely that for the first time in more than 50 years, there won’t be skating on Ottawa’s world-famous Rideau Canal.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Nova Scotia spends $30M on 'travel nurses' in long-term care over 18 months
A top government official told Nova Scotia’s standing committee on health Tuesday that a “significant deficit” of long-term care staff led to the province paying $30 million to so-called “travel nurses” to fill gaps in long-term care.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
Downtown Victoria assault leaves victim with 'significant injuries'
Victoria police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the downtown core in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
Hold and secure order at Duncan school lifted after RCMP arrest youth allegedly carrying weapon
Mounties with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say no one was injured after a high school in Duncan, B.C., was placed under a hold and secure protocol on Monday morning.