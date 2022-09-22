New Manitoba lieutenant governor to be sworn in next month

Manitoba’s next lieutenant governor will be sworn in at a special ceremony next month.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced former MP Anita Neville will be sworn in as the province’s 26th lieutenant governor on Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at a ceremony held in the chamber of the legislative assembly.

Chief Justice Richard Chartier will conduct the oath of office in the presence of the premier, the outgoing lieutenant governor, members of cabinet, members of the legislative assembly, representatives of the judiciary and the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as invited guests. Those in attendance will also include representatives of the governor general, the Privy Council Office, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Neville’s history of public service includes representing the constituency of Winnipeg South Centre in the House of Commons from 2000 to 2011. During her time in office, Neville was on various committees and served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian Heritage and the minister responsible for the status of women.

Neville began her career as an economic development consultant. She also served many years as the chair of the Winnipeg School Division board.

Janice C. Filmon is Manitoba’s current lieutenant governor. She has held the office since June of 2015.