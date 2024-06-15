New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash

Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.

The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway when a semi-trailer collided with a minibus. The bus was carrying seniors to a nearby casino.

To mark the sombre occasion, a memorial service took place at C.N. Park, where community members unveiled a monument dedicated to the victims.

“Today's a sad day for many of us here, but also a day to come together, to reflect, to support one another, and most of all, remember those friends, neighbours,” said mayor David Bosiak.

“Hopefully as time passes, seeing this monument will bring some joy instead of the sorrow, and as we remember the good times,” he added.

Josephine, a survivor of the deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people, points to her name on a new monument unveiled on June 15, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Timmerman)

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew was also in attendance – offering condolences to the victims’ families and acknowledging the community’s resilience.

“For us, it is important to come together in times like this, because while we may not have answers for all the difficult questions, we know that through being present and through stepping forward, we can be there for one another,” Kinew said.

The premier also announced the province will be recognizing the first responders who were at the scene that day with the Order of the Buffalo Hunt – a prestigious award presented to individuals who demonstrate outstanding skills in the areas of leadership, service and community commitment.

Following the unveiling, organizers announced there will be another monument displayed in Carberry to honour the victims of the crash. That unveiling is scheduled for Aug. 14.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen