New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry

June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.

The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway when a semi-trailer collided with a minibus. The bus was carrying seniors to a nearby casino.

To mark the sombre occasion, a memorial is being held in Dauphin at C.N. Park.

The ceremony will include speakers, songs and the unveiling of a monument in honour of the victims.

“It’s an event that is first and foremost for the families,” said Martijn van Luijn, economic development manager for the City of Dauphin.

“They’re the ones who are organizing it, but anybody who wants to come is welcome.”

Van Luijn noted the idea for the memorial came from the families of the victims, who worked to fundraise for the monument.

He added that though it’s been one year since the crash, it is still on everyone’s minds.

“This is one of the reasons why we are so glad that families chose to fundraise for a permanent monument, because now there will be a place where people can go to and we will be able to do future anniversaries,” he said.

The memorial service begins at 2 p.m. on June 15. It’s expected to last around 45 minutes.