Mayor Brian Bowman doesn't want political donors to get their money back anymore.

Right now donors receive a rebate of up to 75 per cent for election contributions in Winnipeg.

A motion tabled by Bowman and Coun. Marty Morantz wants to eliminate the rebate, saving the city $700,000 a year.

The motion states it's undesirable to use tax dollars to fund election campaigns. It says candidates should solicit donations based on the strength of their platform, not taxpayer funded rebates.

The next civic is election is set for October.







