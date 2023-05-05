New multicultural TV and radio stations could soon hit Winnipeg airwaves

Winnipeg may soon be getting a new multicultural television and radio station in the coming months.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is currently reviewing two licence applications from U Multicultural, a community-based non-profit media organization that programs diverse and ethno-cultural content across Canada.

The organization has applied for broadcasting licences to operate both a multilingual community television station, and an English-language community FM radio station in Winnipeg. Both stations would focus on ethnic programming.

The radio station would broadcast at 88.7 FM, while the TV station would be on channel 14 locally.

In its application to the CRTC, U Multicultural said that 80 per cent of its television programming will be Canadian, with 60 per cent of the content to be created in Winnipeg.

As well, the TV station would devote up to 40 per cent of its airtime to third-language programs, targeting a minimum of nine ethnic groups in nine languages.

On the radio side, U Multicultural promises to broadcast 126 hours of local programming per week, with 40 of those hours being dedicated to third languages. Two hours of programming per week will be in French and Indigenous languages such as Inuktitut, Ojibwe and Cree.

In the application, U Multicultural asked for an increase to the limit on third-language broadcasting, from 15 hours per week to 40.

The organization is currently seeking volunteers to host shows and produce content for the stations.

The CRTC will consider the applications at a virtual hearing on July 6, 2023. Community members are invited to submit letters of support or intervention at the CRTC website.