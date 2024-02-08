WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

New nature reserve proposed for Transcona

The proposed site of the reserve on the south side of Gunn Road and Redonda Street is shown in a Feb. 8, 2024 photo. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The proposed site of the reserve on the south side of Gunn Road and Redonda Street is shown in a Feb. 8, 2024 photo. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)


Transcona could be the home of a new nature reserve.

A report in front of the city’s executive policy committee proposes turning a 25-acre lot on the south side of Gunn Road and Redonda Street into Mother Earth Nature Park.

The park would include trails and a large number of new trees and diverse species.

It also proposes a contest for elementary students to design the logo for the park.

However, the report recommends a development plan be put together before further action is taken.

