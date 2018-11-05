New numbers provided to CTV News show just how many violent events are happening on buses, at stops and in shelters.

In 2017 there were 126 events. Between January and the end of August this year, there’s been 62.

The numbers were shared with CTV by Winnipeg police on Monday, the day after Jonathan Meikle was stabbed in the leg following a struggle on a bus.

Meikle and Matthew Brian Shorting, both Bear Clan Patrol members had stepped in to stop a man threatening another passenger.

Meantime the union representing drivers is calling on the City of Winnipeg's new council to make bus safety a number one priority.

"In order for the city to grow we need to have a safe, reliable, dependable service and we don't have it,” said Aleem Chaundhary, ATU Local 1505 president.

Councillor Matt Allard is staying on the same committee that looks at transit.

“Transit safety continues to be high priority for council. Recommendations from the transit advisory committee that are being implemented by council include additional transit inspectors, training and testing a safety shield for drivers. I intend to continue a dialogue with drivers, administration, and the public about what we can still do and how to do it,” said Allard in a statement to CTV News.

The city reports 38 drivers were assaulted so far in 2018, compared to 50 last year.

Chaundhary believes the numbers of these types of incidents is actually higher because some drivers don't want to deal with protocols of reporting.

He said the union has called on the city to have police on buses before.

Winnipeg police said Monday it’s working with Winnipeg Transit to improve safety, including patrols at bus stops, sidewalks and transit routes.

“On a daily basis, they patrol on foot through the downtown business areas including the Graham and Portage transit corridors,” said Const. Jay Murray in a statement to CTV News.

“Efforts have been made to increase officer presence during high volume transit hours such as daily rush hours where people are coming to and from work and other events in our downtown area,” he said.

Randy Tonnellier, Winnipeg Transit’s manager of operations said after a driver was fatally stabbed on the job in February 2017 changes have been made: six shields fitted on buses, nine inspectors on buses or in vehicles placed in strategic locations and more cameras covering more angles.

“So now virtually every part of our bus is covered by a camera angle including the left outside, the right outside of the bus and front windshield, so camera views all around the bus,” he said.

Additionally, Tonnellier said a two day safety training program for drivers has been created, a ‘see something, say something’ campaign, along with more coordination with police.

James Favel, executive director, Bear Clan Patrol said Monday he’s had three meetings with the city about playing a safety role on city buses, but nothing concrete has been decided.

Favel said one idea floated is to have Bear Clan members’ fares waived in exchange for being a security presence.

Shorting and Meikle said they would step in again if someone was in trouble.

“When I see someone in a defenceless position, I'm going to help them,” said Meikle.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and if it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to keep its citizens safe,” said Shorting.

Winnipeg police said a 23-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested following the incident and was charged with robbery, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.