WINNIPEG -- A new pilot project – a partnership between the City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Police Service, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, and True North – is aiming to improve safety in Winnipeg’s downtown.

The Downtown Safety Project (DSP) plans to improve community safety and public confidence in downtown Winnipeg.

“This is something we’ve been talking about for some time, we’re always looking for better ways to work together,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The pilot project will see private security, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ ambassadors, Winnipeg Police officers and the city work together to help deter crime.

All four groups will use technology and take advantage of the partnership to improve the collective response to safety concerns.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ said this new partnership will allow them to better coordinate resources, respond more effectively, and provide more patrols.

“Finding new ways to further improve downtown safety is an ongoing priority, both for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and our partners,” said Fenske in a release.

The project is inspired by other safety models across North America, including Minneapolis – where organizers visited.

“It was interesting to see how they all work together, and I think that was key for us,” said Fenske. “They’re meeting regularly and it’s everyone at the table, and that’s what we have this year, all partners, City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Police Service, private, and Downtown BIZ all working together.

Greg Burnett, a former Winnipeg Police Service officer, has been hire as the projects director of safety initiatives.

“We want to make Winnipeggers feel safe when they’re coming downtown as a star, and anywhere else for that matter,” he said.

Burnett said the project will focus on visibility, data and outreach.

“Visibility will be number one on my list, and how we can accomplish that. Data integration, warehousing, sharing of information, building those kind of connectors between everybody, and then again outreach, however that's going to look for a good model that's going to suit Winnipeg,” said Burnett.

“The Winnipeg Police Service is supportive of the Downtown Safety Partnership. We look forward to working with our partner agencies to increase safety in our downtown,” Insp. Dave Dalal of the Winnipeg Police Service’s downtown district said in an email to CTV News.

Mayor Brian Bowman shares a similar view.

“What we want to see is collectively, all those resources that are being deployed in the community, break down the silos of private or public sector, how can we be smarter with the overall communications,” said Bowman.

Fenske said the project is still in the early stages and many details have yet to be determine – including how it will be funded, and when it will get underway.

The Pilot project will take place in the Downtown area to start – and will focus on areas like Portage Avenue – but Fenske said there is potential for it to grow.