WINNIPEG -- The new owners of Portage Place say they’ve met with community members about the public space planned for the mall.

As CTV reported Wednesday, Starlight Investments wants to build a 10,000 square foot community hub in Portage Place.

The 24-hour space will have washrooms, and will be known as P3 Commons.

Starlight announced this hub will involve all three levels of government in a Public Private Partnership.

“It is expected to be transformative to the Downtown and include various groups and organizations for programming and outfitting of the centre,” a news release read.

Starlight said it’s moving ahead with the project following a meeting with community stakeholders.

“The commitment is intended to ensure that the future of Downtown Winnipeg includes a truly inclusive community hub,” the news release read.

When the sale was on the agenda at Winnipeg City Hall last year, concerns were raised about displacing people who use the mall to gather and socialize.

On Wednesday the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs told CTV, it had talks with Starlight about a public space, but said no follow up meetings were planned.

On Thursday AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is quoted in a news release saying he’s pleased with this announcement.

“This is a welcome addition that should be celebrated by all,” he said.

All of this hinges on the company doing its due diligence and checks on the property.

The former mall owners and all three levels of government sold the building, land and parkade to Starlight last year for $70 million.

The company released drawings late last year showing plans for two 20-storey residential towers on each end of the property, with new shopping and office spaces, as well as a pedestrian corridor.