WINNIPEG -- The plan to revamp Portage Place will include a space for the public.

Sources tell CTV News, a 10,000 square foot area will be set aside for a 24-hour community space.

Starlight Investments agreed to purchase the property from all three levels of government.

CTV News has learned the company, now known as P3 Commons for this project, will reveal more details Thursday about the community spot.

As Winnipeg City Council debated the sale last year, some community members raised concerns people could be displaced by changes to the shopping centre.

CTV News is told this is an attempt by the company to show no one will be left behind.

The sale still hinges on due diligence checks being done by the new owners.

Drawings released late last year show two 20-storey residential towers to house 1,000 thousand people, with shopping and office space in between. The plans also includes opening up Edmonton Street to become a pedestrian corridor. A grocery store could also be in the mix.