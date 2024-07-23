New program giving free YMCA access to Winnipeg's youth

A new program in downtown Winnipeg is helping to provide a place of recreation and belonging to the city’s youth.

On Tuesday, YWinnipeg, in collaboration with the City of Winnipeg, announced the launch of ‘Open Y’ – a community access program for youth aged 13 to 17.

Through this program, young people will have open access to the downtown YMCA-YWCA during designated times of the week. No membership or fees are required.

“The new Open Y youth community access program will offer young people a safe, welcoming space without barriers and without membership fee,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“It’s important to provide young people the opportunity to develop skills, build positive relationships and positive self esteem, as well.”

As part of Open Y, youth will be able to take part in sport programs, community family fun nights, drop-in programs, and the Y’s Youth Leadership Development Program.

The program will also add 100 fully-sponsored memberships to the Strong Kids program, which will be distributed to youth in the downtown area.

“Open Y is about giving youth a place that they feel safe and welcome, a place where they can explore everything that the Y has to offer and a place where they find a sense of community that they need so they can be the leaders of tomorrow we need them to be,” said Cordella Friesen, YWinnipeg president and CEO.

Open Y begins immediately. The designated times include Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to close during July and August. From September through June, the program takes place on Fridays from 7 p.m. to close.

More information to be found online.