New rebate to help Manitobans purchase electric vehicles

The Manitoba government is revving up a new rebate program that will help drivers be able to buy electric vehicles (EVs).

The province announced the program at a news conference on Tuesday, saying the rebates will lower the cost of EVs and help families make the switch.

With the new $25 million Manitoba Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, Manitobans are being offered a $4,000 incentive on new, qualifying EV purchases and a $2,500 incentive on used, qualifying EV purchases.

“Manitobans want to make climate-friendly choices, but too often those choices are financially out of reach for the average family,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt.

“Today our government is making it easier and more affordable for Manitoba families to drive an EV or plug-in hybrid vehicle.”

In order to be eligible, an EV must be purchased or leased from a Manitoba dealership with a maximum manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $70,000 or a maximum $70,000 purchase price for a used vehicle. New Tesla vehicles with a maximum MSRP of $70,000 purchased outside of the province between Aug. 1, 2023, and May 2, 2024, also qualify.

The province notes it is one rebate per vehicle and per owner.

“I want to encourage all Manitobans who have been considering an EV or a plug-in hybrid to take advantage of our rebate program, to go down to your local dealership and see what makes sense for you and your family,” Schmidt said.

“It’s a great opportunity to lower your energy costs while also helping to reduce our province’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are eligible. Used EVs must be less than four years old and rebates for leased vehicles will be proportionate to the length of the lease.

Manitobans who bought an EV between Aug. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, can apply for the rebate on the MPI website.