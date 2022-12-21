New report highlights system failures creating pathways to youth homelessness
A new report is sounding the alarm on youth homelessness in Winnipeg.
Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY) released the report, titled ‘Call Us When Somebody Dies,’ to highlight the gaps in the city’s youth care system. The goal of the report is to show which systems are broken, suggest how they can be improved, and hold people accountable.
Matthew Altieri, the report's co-author, said the name of the report came from an experience the RaY street outreach team had with a paramedic when responding to an alleged overdose.
“In a conversation with the paramedic, they were told to only call the paramedics when somebody has died,” he said.
“As part of the purpose of this research project, we thought it was a good instance to demonstrate because we want to find solutions and supports that are prevention-based and will occur before somebody dies.”
Through interviews with frontline staff across a number of departments, including housing, education, mental health and street outreach, the report identifies a number of ways Winnipeg youth systems are failing. These failures include a lack of coordination and communication; a lack of transitional support; discriminatory or inadequate policies; and insufficient capacity.
The report shows these failures impact youth by creating a risk of homelessness, a lack of access to basic needs, and a mistrust in systems. It also causes the youth to have deteriorating mental health, compromised safety, and puts their access to services on hold.
The report outlines a number of possible solutions, which fall into three categories: improved exit planning, providing frontline workers with more training opportunities and holistic mental health supports, and adequate funding for social services.
In a statement, the City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) takes all public concerns seriously.
The statement notes that the WFPS is not aware of any complaints from RaY, and will be reaching out to the organization to get a better understanding of any concerns and circumstances described in the report.
The full report can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
Fiona, deadly windstorms among Environment Canada's top weather events of 2022
After a record-breaking year for weather events that brought a powerful post-tropical storm, deadly windstorms and frigid temperatures, Environment Canada has narrowed down the top 10 weather events of 2022.
BREAKING | Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.
N.L. man making 3,000-kilometre journey home for Christmas by car after WestJet flight snafu
A Newfoundland man was barrelling home Wednesday in a rented Toyota Corolla after his WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled three days ago.
Regina
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
-
Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 39-year-old man who was also an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.
-
Looking back at 2022: Yorkton's Broadway gets a new, reconciliation-led look
Yorkton’s Broadway Street was handed a face-lift in late September, saying goodbye to a long-time landmark in the Sundial.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk search
Saskatoon Police Service have charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug trafficking investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
-
Suspect arrested after standoff with Sault police
Sault police say a 32-year-old has been arrested following a standoff on Cambridge Place.
Edmonton
-
Former Strathcona County employee accused of spending $16K of public money
A man who worked for Strathcona County faces charges of theft and fraud, Mounties announced on Wednesday.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
Alberta plans to improve EMS response times by diverting non-emergency transports
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and provided a blueprint Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
Calgary
-
Alberta plans to improve EMS response times by diverting non-emergency transports
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and provided a blueprint Wednesday morning.
-
2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same day
Two Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.
-
Calgary police arrest 2 men with alleged organized crime ties
Calgary police say officers began searching for the men in November after learning they had breached court-imposed bail conditions.
Montreal
-
Funeral held for young Montreal hit-and-run victim as family, Ukrainian community and strangers grieve
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Thieves caught on video stealing giant nutcracker from Montreal restaurant
Montreal restaurant Ratafia's staff are hoping that the thieves who stole their giant nutcracker from the front of the business will inherit some holiday spirit and return it. Restaurateurs in the city know that 'anything that is not bolted down' will be taken.
-
Quebec City wants 'The White Lotus' series to be filmed in the provincial capital
The provincial capital could be the location for the next season of the popular HBO Max series The White Lotus. Destination Québec cité is in charm mode with the producers to make Quebec City the next locale for the show.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Assess your own risk for the holidays, Ottawa's top doc urges
Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to evaluate their own health risks and those of the people around them when making holiday plans this year, as respiratory viruses surge.
-
Last day of Ottawa Christmas Market cancelled due to impending storm
The final day of the Ottawa Christmas Market has been cancelled due to the coming winter storm.
Atlantic
-
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
Outraged Acadian group urges leadership review of New Brunswick premier
The Acadian Society of New Brunswick released today a scathing open letter to Premier Blaine Higgs, accusing him of abdicating his responsibilities toward official bilingualism.
-
N.L. man making 3,000-kilometre journey home for Christmas by car after WestJet flight snafu
A Newfoundland man was barrelling home Wednesday in a rented Toyota Corolla after his WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled three days ago.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower Mainland
For a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
-
Missing 22-year-old known to frequent Vancouver and Burnaby, RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who has been missing since the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.