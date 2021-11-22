New vaccine rules for essential care partners take effect in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

New rules have come into effect on Monday regarding the vaccine status of essential care partners in Manitoba hospitals and care centres.

According to Shared Health’s COVID-19 essential care partner and visitor guidelines, beginning on Nov. 22, all essential care partners are required to show proof of full vaccination when going to an acute care facility.

Shared Health’s guidelines note the specific sites will be the ones to determine the location and process to manage this new rule.

In cases where a patient’s essential care partner isn’t fully vaccinated and an alternate fully vaccinated option is not available, case-by-case consideration for allowing access will be permitted. In these situations, the care team will have to show that the in-person presence of an unvaccinated essential care partner is necessary and that an alternate cannot be found.

If a care team cannot indicate this necessity, then virtual options will be made available.

The guidelines note that for pediatrics, parents and guardians are the substitute decision makers for children and provide essential support.

As such, two designated parents/guardians can visit every day and one can remain overnight. Vaccine status is not a factor when allowing access of parents/guardians.

Shared Health defines an essential care partner as an individual who provides physical, psychological and emotional support to a patient.