New website launched to help Manitobans with long-COVID

Manitobans with long-COVID have a new resource available to help them through the lasting symptoms after their original infection.

Shared Health launched a new website that focuses on self-management tips and also encourages Manitobans to connect health-care providers about symptoms.

"The website is a way to bring everything that's already out there, that has been developed within our existing health-care services, forward to people's attention," said Laurel Rose, the co-lead of the provincial long-COVID working group.

"It's only through people identifying this that we'll get a better sense of what the scope of this disease pattern is within Manitoba and how we can further resources."

Roger Chouinard, 55, was sent to the ICU for two weeks last summer with COVID-19 and now he is still not well enough to work because of several long-lasting symptoms like joint pain.

"A lot has changed, where I was physically active and for my age I considered myself to be quite healthy. Now I am not," said Chouinard. "It's always there, and it's all my major joints. So knees, hips, shoulders, elbows. It doesn't take much."

Chouinard said Facebook support groups have been the best source for information on how to cope and so far, he said he likes the new website.

He is hoping this website will eventually grow into a specialized clinic for people with long-COVID.

"I'd be willing to drive anywhere. I just need more answers and I need more help," he said.

There is currently a pulmonary rehab program in Winnipeg that sees long-COVID patients and since 2020 there have been 200 referrals for lung-related issues; Chouinard said he was one of those referrals.

Shared Health noted it is also planning to launch a similar online resource for health-care providers treating long-COVID patients.

There is currently a federal study happening to help understand how common long-COVID is in the country.

The World Health Organization estimates 10 to 20 per cent of people who get COVID have a variety of mid-term and long-term effects after recovering from the initial illness.