The Arlington Bridge was forced to shut down on Sunday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the bridge had to be closed to traffic in both directions due to newly discovered damage.

The city says crews were dispatched to inspect the bridge.

Following their inspection, city crews found that the bridge deck needed repairs to fix issues with the asphalt.

The city says it expects the bridge to reopen to vehicles later in the day Sunday.

The bridge remains open to pedestrians.