Next round of playoffs looking clearer as high school football action continues

    Elmwood and Grant Park battled in playoff action on Thursday Oct. 26, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) Elmwood and Grant Park battled in playoff action on Thursday Oct. 26, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

    High school football playoffs continued Thursday with a full slate of games on the schedule.

    Starting with the ANAVET quarter finals, the Oak Park Raiders beat down on the Maples Marauders 49-0.

    The Grant Park Pirates were able to make it past the Elmwood Giants 23-10.

    Lastly, St. Paul’s Crusaders supplied plenty of offence against the Miles Mac Buckeyes, grabbing the 35-8 win.

    Switching to the Bowl games, the River East Kodiaks beat the John Taylor Pipers 27-14 in the Gustafson Bowl semi finals, while the Crocus Plains Plainsmen shutout the Sisler Spartans 39-0.

    In the Bramwell Bowl semis, there were almost identical results. The Kildonan East Reivers beat the West Kildonan Wolverines 26-6, while the Springfield Sabres bounced the Kelvin Clippers 28-6.

    Lastly, in the WHSFL Bowl, the Murdoch MacKay Clansmen won out against the Portage Collegiate Trojans.

    The ANAVET semi finals will go Nov. 3 from IG Field, and the Bowl finals will be played on Nov. 2 also from IG Field.

