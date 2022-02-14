NFI Group receives order from New York for 60 battery-electric buses

Xcelsior Charge NG battery-electric buses from New Flyer (source: NewFlyer.com) Xcelsior Charge NG battery-electric buses from New Flyer (source: NewFlyer.com)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?

According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.

Plans fizzle for major trucker protest in Brussels

Plans for a major trucker virus protest near the European Union headquarters in Brussels fizzled Monday, with police filtering traffic during the morning rush hour to leave only a few scattered demonstrators on foot instead.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island