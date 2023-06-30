Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care

Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.

Shared Health, the provincial health organization, says nine patients remain in hospital, with two of the four people receiving critical care improving.

The seniors were on board a minibus taking a day trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when the bus drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The resulting high-speed collision left 16 passengers dead, including one who later died in hospital.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area.

Funerals for the victims started last weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.