Nine people hospitalized, one child in critical condition following Simcoe Street fire

Nine people, including five children, were taken to hospital following a fire on Simcoe Street Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the fire in the 300 block of the street at 5:52 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from a single-storey house.

Crews fought the fire, and it was declared under control by 6:23 a.m. Firefighters said multiple people inside the home self-evacuated before crews arrived.

Firefighters said nine people were hospitalized following the fire, including five children, resulting in multiple paramedic units being called to help assess and transport patients to hospital.

One child was taken by ambulance in critical condition, while four children were transported to hospital in the major incident response vehicle in stable condition.

Four adults were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage, though no damage estimates were available.