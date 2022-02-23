No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has issued an ultimatum to protesters who have occupied a block of Memorial Boulevard near the legislature grounds for nearly three weeks. Police say protesters must remove all vehicles by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If they don't, they could face charges or have their vehicles and other assets seized.

On Wednesday morning, Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the WPS, said it appears protesters will meet that deadline as some have already begun to clear out.

"We expect everyone to be gone by today at 5 p.m.," Carver said. "If everyone is either in compliance or in the process of complying, then I don't foresee charges would be forthcoming."

Carver said no charges have been laid at this point, but would not say if there have been any tickets handed out in connection with the protest. He said police would be in a better position once the protest has wrapped up to explain what happened in terms of whether tickets were handed out or not.

Carver applauded how officers handled the protest.

"I believe that how the Winnipeg Police Service has dealt with this has been the most effective balance between the rights of protesters and the safety of everyone involved as well as minimizing the impact in the community," he said.

Carver added he won't speak to hypothetical situations when asked what will happen if protesters just move somewhere else.

"I think we will have to look at it as it unfolds with the overriding view that what we've been doing is what we want to be consistent in doing, which is minimizing use of force and minimizing anything that would be viewed as heavy-handed to facilitate people's ability to peacefully protest," he said.

Protest organizers told media they intend to comply with the police order.

