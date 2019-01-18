

Three Mounties who were involved in the fatal shooting of a prisoner won’t be charged, following an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit said that on Nov. 14, 2017 an RCMP officer was taking the male prisoner by van from Lundar, Man., to Winnipeg when the Mountie was assaulted. The officer then reportedly shot the male, who was then able to take control of the Mountie’s gun and flee in a police car.

The RCMP found the man’s location and began a chase along Highway 68 near Lake Manitoba First Nation, Man., which ended with the prisoner’s vehicle in a ditch.

According to a news release, while he was being arrested the male was shot by two members of the RCMP’s emergency response team and died at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, family members identified the man who died, Bill Saunders, 18, and told CTV News he had been in touch during the incident.

On Friday the IIU said its investigation examined witness statements, footage from the police cars and the guns involved. The findings were then given to an expert in police use of force, who gave their opinion on the tactics used in the two shootings.

The entire investigation file was then forwarded to Manitoba Prosecution Services, who said that neither of the shootings met the prosecution charging standard, there’s no reasonable likelihood of a conviction, and no charges would be authorized against any of the officers.

An inquest will be held into the death, as mandated by legislation.