The Independent Investigations Unit has determined after a one-year investigation that three Winnipeg police officers will not be charged after a male suspect was left with serious injuries after a traffic stop.

On Jan. 10, 2017, officers pulled the man over on Chancellor Drive near Pembina Highway in connection with a suspected drug transaction.

The IIU said the suspect was hurt after officers blocked his westbound truck with their own vehicle, and then the suspect then drove his truck into the police cruiser, over the median, across the eastbound lane of Chancellor Drive, and into an open field where it became stuck in heavy snow.

During the suspect’s arrest, it’s alleged he resisted, which resulted in a fractured eye socket, said the IIU.

The investigation involved interviews with the suspect, officers, and radio transmissions from the Winnipeg Police Service during which a male voice can be heard yelling at someone, a few times, to stop resisting.

After review from the Manitoba prosecution services, it’s believed there is no reasonable likelihood any officer would be convicted of a criminal code offence, the IIU said.

The suspect has been charged with numerous crimes.