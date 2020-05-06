WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers will not be laying any charges after a 28-year-old man died following a house party in Thompson, Man.

According to police the man died suddenly on April 26. Mounties were investigating the incident as a homicide, which they thought was related to something that happened at a house party the day prior to the death.

RCMP officers with the Thompson detachment, as well as the major crimes services and the forensic identification unit, investigated and said the man died due to injuries he sustained from a fall during a minor altercation.

Police determined there is no criminal culpability and the investigation is now over.