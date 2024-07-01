No criminal charges expected in south Winnipeg crash involving pedestrian

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police said no criminal charges will be laid in a motor vehicle collision that sent a 79-year-old pedestrian to hospital Saturday.

    In an email to CTV News, Const. Claude Chancy confirmed the crash happened around 7 p.m. at Dakota Street and Beliveau Road. A 71-year-old driver hit a 79-year-old man, who was then transported to hospital in unstable condition.

    According to police, the pedestrian had the right of way when he was struck by the vehicle. 

    The driver stayed at the scene of the incident and spoke with officers. The victim was later upgraded to stable condition.

