No criminal charges expected in south Winnipeg crash involving pedestrian
Winnipeg police said no criminal charges will be laid in a motor vehicle collision that sent a 79-year-old pedestrian to hospital Saturday.
In an email to CTV News, Const. Claude Chancy confirmed the crash happened around 7 p.m. at Dakota Street and Beliveau Road. A 71-year-old driver hit a 79-year-old man, who was then transported to hospital in unstable condition.
According to police, the pedestrian had the right of way when he was struck by the vehicle.
The driver stayed at the scene of the incident and spoke with officers. The victim was later upgraded to stable condition.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
These ultraprocessed foods may shorten your life, study says
Eating higher levels of ultraprocessed food may shorten lifespans by more than 10 per cent, according to a new, unpublished study of over 500,000 people whom researchers followed for nearly three decades.
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional internment of unknown soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's unknown soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
Judge calls Jeffrey Epstein 'most infamous pedophile in American history' as he releases transcripts
A Florida judge released Monday afternoon the transcripts of a 2006 grand jury investigation that looked into sex trafficking and rape allegations made against the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Eddie Murphy is still stung by that David Spade joke on 'Saturday Night Live'
Eddie Murphy is reflecting on some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
Possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game under investigation
England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
-
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
-
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
-
Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown and Perry to 1-year deals
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract, and also extended contracts for both Connor Brown and Corey Perry.
-
Here's what's happening on Canada Day in the Edmonton area
The Canada Day long weekend is just around the corner and there's no shortage of planned events happening in the Edmonton area.
Calgary
-
Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
-
Sunday storm causes flash flooding in N.W. Calgary neighbourhood
Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.
-
OPINION
OPINION Calgary mayor and council approval continues to slide
Our semi-annual Calgary municipal survey, conducted in mid-June this year, did not bring good news for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and many of her council. Indeed, from a public opinion perspective, their path over the past three years has been a rocky, downward journey.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Here's what's happening in Ottawa on Canada Day
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
-
Brockville, Ont. celebrates Canada Day: 'It's really amazing'
The Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp, alongside the Scarlet Clad Infantry Reenactors lead a march down King Street West and up Court House Avenue to celebrate Canada Day in Brockville, Ont.
Montreal
-
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
-
Canada Day fireworks: Montreal's Old Port to light up the skies tonight
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
-
Montreal Canadiens sign Juraj Slafkovsky to eight-year contract extension
Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
-
Canada Day event in Cape Breton sees large crowd despite weather
Thousands came out to Sydney's Centre 200 for the official CBRM Canada Day festivities despite the rainy weather.
-
50-year-old Halifax church hall coming down at end of summer, forcing daycare, non-profit to move
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
Vancouver
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Here’s how much more TransLink is charging for fares, effective Canada Day
Public transit users across Metro Vancouver are being charged between 5 and 15 cents more for fares going forward, as TransLink grapples with a massive funding gap.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Vancouver Island
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Kelowna
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
N.L.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
Northern Ontario
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
-
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Barrie
-
Fire breaks out at Simcoe Hotel
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
-
How Barrie is celebrating Canada Day
The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.
-
Owen Sound fire, death under investigation
A man was found dead on the scene near an apartment fire in Owen Sound on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
London
-
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in region, fireworks to come
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.