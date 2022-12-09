No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help.
The Winnipeg Police Board met with police Chief Danny Smyth and investigators on Thursday night, after calls to search the site intensified.
Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran ended up in the Prairie Green landfill in the spring but decided not to conduct a search as the chances of finding them are low.
Operations at the landfill have been halted as the city and the province discuss next steps.
Markus Chambers, who is chairman of the police board, stopped short of saying a search would take place and said next steps will include consulting Indigenous leaders, as well as anthropological and industry experts.
Family of Harris and Indigenous leaders have called for Smyth's resignation in light of the police's decision not to search the landfill, but Chambers says the focus is on finding closure for the families.
