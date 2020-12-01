WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will not be investigating the Maples Long Term Care Home after a grim weekend left eight residents dead.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg police announced that after conducting a preliminary assessment of the situation at the care home, no police investigation is required.

Police did not provide any more details on what prompted the decision.

This comes after paramedics responded to multiple emergency calls at the Winnipeg care home, which is owned by Revera. On Nov. 6, paramedics treated a dozen residents at the care home, three were taken to hospital, with two people dying.

Over 48 hours, eight residents at the care home died.

This is a developing story. More to come.