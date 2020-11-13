WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is reviewing the care residents at a Winnipeg care home are receiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The review was announced Friday morning, one week after paramedics responded to multiple emergency calls at the care home. The review is separate from the investigation into the incident on Nov. 6 being conducted by the Manitoba government.

During the evening on Nov. 6, a dozen residents at the care home were treated by paramedics. Three were taken to hospital, with two people dying.

Over 48 hours, eight residents at the care home died.

During the conference, Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer with the WRHA, said the WRHA has found breaches in outbreak protocol, specifically related to personal protective equipment.

There are also issues with the proper recording of resident hydration and nutrition. Trinidad said this has been rectified by staff immediately documenting fluid and food administration. The WRHA has also found the need to improve communication with families.

“We know families are very concerned about their loved one and want to hear from the facility responsively,” said Trinidad.

To help with the problem, The WRHA has implemented a client relations team.

The last issue that Trinidad spoke of was the need to stabilize staffing.

Currently, a rapid response team and the Red Cross are helping at Maples Personal Care Home.

A WRHA lead also started on Tuesday and will work until the outbreak is stabilized.

“We will be able to implement our on the ground learning at Maples Personal Care Home very quickly at other care homes,” said Trinidad.

The WRHA said 25 of the 38 personal care homes in the region have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. A total of 357 residents have tested positive, with 68 deaths reported. The WRHA said 189 people have recovered, and there are 71 active cases.

Among staff, 187 personal care home workers have tested positive, with 111 cases remaining active. There have been no deaths among personal care home staff members in the WRHA.

“Management at these homes, including those that are privately run, are exhausted, they’re strained, and they’re in need of guidance and relief,” said Vickie Kaminski, president and CEO or the WRHA.