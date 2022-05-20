No monkeypox cases in Manitoba, but province staying vigilant
Manitoba’s top doctor says no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Manitoba, but the province is keeping its eyes open for cases.
On Friday, Quebec officially confirmed two cases of monkeypox in the province, the first two cases in Canada. There are 20 probable cases being investigated right now. “We don’t have any cases of monkeypox under investigation right now,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, during a news conference Friday morning.
“We’re obviously following that situation quite closely, and we’ll be communicating with health-care providers shortly to ensure they’re aware of whatever developments are there.”
Roussin said the province has to be aware of the virus and recognize it now that there are cases in Canada.
“There have been outbreaks in the past in North America, certainly not here, but we have to be aware of it, and recognize it, and just like any sort of emerging infection, have that high degree of suspicion early on to ensure we’re dealing with any cases if they emerge,” he said.
Outbreaks have also been reported in the U.S., Portugal, Spain and the U.K. What makes these cases notable is the disease is relatively rare and there are no clear links between some of the infections, raising concerns about community spread and undetected cases.
More information about monkeypox and its symptoms can be found here.
-with files from the Canadian Press
