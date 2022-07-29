No more in-patient care at Lynn Lake Hospital

A memo from the Northern Health Region says staffing issues are forcing the transfer of patients from Lynn Lake to Flin Flon. (Source: Northern Health Region) A memo from the Northern Health Region says staffing issues are forcing the transfer of patients from Lynn Lake to Flin Flon. (Source: Northern Health Region)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island