Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba announced on Sunday
WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 313.
The announcement was made on the Government of Manitoba's Twitter account.
The province previously announced two new cases on Saturday and three on Friday.
READ MORE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday
The province said active case numbers and testing data will be updated on Monday.
As reported on Friday, 293 people have recovered from the virus in Manitoba.
On Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests administered since early February hit 56,317.
Along with the new case announcement, the provincial government also tweeted a reminder on quarantining after travel.