WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 313.

The announcement was made on the Government of Manitoba's Twitter account.

Public health officials advise no new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 313. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 22, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d pic.twitter.com/dweXTzBYSv — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) June 21, 2020

The province previously announced two new cases on Saturday and three on Friday.

The province said active case numbers and testing data will be updated on Monday.

As reported on Friday, 293 people have recovered from the virus in Manitoba.

On Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests administered since early February hit 56,317.

Along with the new case announcement, the provincial government also tweeted a reminder on quarantining after travel.