'Nobody's there by choice': How to help someone on the street experiencing a mental health crisis
It’s an increasingly common scene in Winnipeg: an unsheltered person showing clear signs of a mental health crisis, acting erratically, ranting and yelling, lashing out at objects and people around them, and possibly hurting themselves and others in the process.
This unsettling scenario is being seen frequently in the downtown core, on the bus, and in other parts of Winnipeg. And it's a crisis facing the city's marginalized population according to Sharon Blady, founder and CEO of Speak Up Mental Health & Neurodiversity.
"These folks fell a long time ago, and the safety nets did not catch them," Blady said. "There can be disassociation, there can be psychosis going on."
She said the behaviour of people on the streets experiencing a mental health crisis is often dismissed as being caused by drugs, "but even if they are using a substance, it usually comes from some form of self-medication," said Blady.
"They are either trying to bring down a feeling that they are feeling too intensely, or trying to feel something where there's a numbness … its self-medication and it has these other consequences," she added.
Blady said the stigma of homelessness still contributes to the problem.
"There are still strong stigmas against the populations who are under-housed, under-supported in terms of their mental health and neuro-divergence," she said.
It’s an issue faced every day by Turning Leaf Support Services, a non-profit organization that seeks to help those living with mental illness.
CEO Barkley Engel said in his experience, substance addiction and mental health problems go hand-in-hand. "Sometimes they're exacerbated by self-medication, other times they are a way that they can manage the intense pain of the trauma that they’ve experienced," he said.
Among its other mental health support services, Turning Leaf runs an after-hours crisis response unit created to de-escalate these exact situations.
"Last year for sure we've seen an increase in calls for our after-hours team," said Engel. "Most of them pertain to self-medication or addictions; specifically there are overdoses that we're managing at that level."
He said the crisis team is dispatched from a central location and can respond anywhere in the city when people call 1-855-221-5594 to report an incident.
Engel said the team carefully assesses the situation when they arrive. "When we're on scene, there's a lot of listening, a lot of scene assessment – what's happening, what is this person presenting with … you cannot rush a moment of crisis intervention."
He referred to a recent incident in which a woman who was overdosing came to their Roseberry Street location for help.
"We're glad she came by the office, she definitely needed the help," said Engel. "But that particular intervention - from start to finish - took six hours. So you have to be prepared to spend time," he said.
Turning Leaf Support Service's new Roseberry Street space has private rooms for counselling, a kitchen area for people to eat and washrooms with showers for vulnerable people to wash up.
Manitoba Shared Health also runs a Crisis Response Centre to help those experiencing a mental health breakdown, but still recommends calling 911 first if you think there is an immediate danger.
"The immediate action recommended in situations where someone is harming themselves, is experiencing a medical emergency or is posing a danger to themselves or others is to call 9-1-1 and ask for help," said Shared Health in an email to CTV News. "If you feel it is unsafe to approach the individual then do not approach them. Maintain a safe distance and, if possible (and if safe), stay until emergency help arrives."
Engel said the demand for Turning Leaf's services has grown exponentially since the pandemic began.
"There was a bit of a slump at first, and then we saw a pretty significant escalation in reports of the use of substances and mental health crisis," he said.
"The isolation and the lack of access to service because of COVID exacerbated the situation and brought those particular cases to our front door," Engel added.
Blady agrees the pandemic made things worse, as the increased demand on the health-care industry took its toll on Winnipeg's unsheltered population.
"Those things were amped up exponentially while services went down … all of our health care systems were strained," she said.
Blady said anyone trying to help someone in mental health crisis should be cautious. "If somebody's having a psychotic episode, how you approach them or if you approach them can make a difference because they may lash out."
She said one thing you can do in that moment is to scan the environment and see who else is there.
"You could be in a situation where other people are behaving in ways in response to them that may either be aggressive, demeaning, shameful, something else that could be accelerating things," said Blady.
She said it's important to be accepting in that situation. "Nobody's there by choice. We need to lead with empathy, compassion, non-judgment."
Engel said his team has done a good job of filling the gap between medical treatment and law enforcement. "Once we get involved, the risk decreases, they are de-escalated, they don’t require law enforcement engagement."
He said in many cases an ambulance does not need to be called, which saves on resources.
Blady said reducing the number of uniforms involved can help.
"A lot of folks that are in these places have had negative experiences with first responders," Blady said.
She said the focus needs to be put on prevention and helping these people get off the streets.
"What it might cost to house somebody is far less than what it costs if they end up making repeated visits to emergency departments, and there are ambulances being called, and all the other things that we are doing," said Blady.
Engel said it is about removing barriers. "I think the best thing that we do is that we're responsive, so regardless of the time and place, the service that we've got is designed to respond. And that’s a huge part of engaging people that are in crisis.
"They need some resources to access for sure, and calling 311 or 911 is a limited response," said Engel.
He said Turning Leaf has made rubber bracelets for their clients to wear with the appropriate emergency numbers printed on them. "They can show someone to call the number that’s on there, and we can respond."
Engel reinforces that the most important thing to do in that situation is to be understanding. "This is where they're at today, meeting them where they're at and being accepting. That’s our byline at Turning Leaf, unconditional acceptance."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Regina
-
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor says
Regina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
-
'In need of renewal': Public information night sheds light on plans for Saskatchewan Drive corridor project
A public information meeting Wednesday shone light onto development plans for the Saskatchewan Drive corridor renewal project.
-
White City to appeal denial of application to annex Emerald Park, surrounding areas
The Town of White City has filed an application for leave to appeal the Saskatchewan Municipal Board’s (SMB) decision to deny their application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's lost wedding ring revealed in parking lot snow melt
Without the unseasonably warm weather one Saskatoon woman would likely still be missing her set of three wedding bands.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Man dies on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre
A 20-year-old man died in remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Wednesday, according to the ministry of corrections.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS document
The Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
-
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
Improvements made to Edmonton's collision-reporting centres, operator says
The Edmonton Police Service and Accident Support Services International (ASSI) say changes have been made to improve Edmonton's Collision Reporting Centres (CRC).
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
-
Police issue arrest warrant for Montreal man in apparent joyride through Ontario mall
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Montreal man in connection with an apparent joyride through a Vaughan shopping mall in a stolen vehicle last week.
Calgary
-
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
-
Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
-
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier.
Ottawa
-
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
-
Canopy Growth closure feels like deja vu for Smiths Falls, Ont. residents
Canopy Growth's announcement that it would lay off hundreds of workers and shutter its Smiths Falls, Ont. factory is a familiar story for some residents.
Atlantic
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
-
As Ottawa plans to hike health funding, families say system doesn't learn from errors
Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would add $46 billion in new spending over ten years for the country's health-care systems. But some families -- along with some patient safety teachers and advocates -- say Canada's patchwork of quality-reviews systems need deep reforms to ensure that money is well spent.
-
Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the Maritimes
A fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
Crews battle fire at a commercial building in Cambridge
An active fire at a working commercial building Thursday afternoon in Cambridge had firefighters from five stations working to gain control of the situation.
-
Turkiye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Re-funding the police? No plan for Vancouver to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with cops
As Vancouver is set to expand a program that pairs officers with psychiatric nurses, critics remain concerned by the continued reliance on police to respond to mental health calls and the city's decision to prioritize increasing police funding.
-
2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.
-
Suspect charged after stolen vehicle, credit cards found in New Westminster: police
A New Westminster man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car in the city last week, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
RCMP's shorter version of old-growth injunction prompts B.C. court to acquit protester
An old-growth logging protester accused of criminal contempt of court for blockading a forestry road has been acquitted because Mounties read out a short form of the court injunction.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation to host all-Indigenous basketball tournament next month
The Snuneymuxw First Nation is five weeks away from hosting the largest youth basketball tournament in the province, and one of the biggest in the country.