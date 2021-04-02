WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg non-profit made sure the city's most vulnerable had a hot Easter meal to enjoy over the Good Friday holiday.

1JustCity opened its doors on Friday to allow those experiencing homelessness to get a warm meal over the holiday.

Lara Rae, floor manager at 1JustCity’s West Broadway site, said holidays can be difficult for the homeless population who don't typically have family to celebrate with.

She said the problem is made worse by the pandemic which has – for the second year in a row – prevented non-profits from holding large communal meals.

"COVID has had a tremendous impact," Rae said. "I'd say fundamentally, the psychological impact of not being able to meet and commune and really have intimate relationships with people in an agape sense, has been hampered by social restrictions and made it very difficult for us."

Rae said meals are not the only thing impacted by the holidays. She said services like banks are closed, which can leave some residents with few options over the holidays.