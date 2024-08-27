Non-profit seeking Orange Shirt Day designs from young Indigenous creators

Young Indigenous-Manitoba artists are being called on to submit their wearable designs to commemorate Orange Shirt Day.

Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY) is looking for design submissions from Indigenous artists under 30 that could be printed on RaY's Orange Shirt Day t-shirts. They will be worn by staff and those who access RaY services on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

The contest was initially offered by the organization last year.

Staff will vote on their favourite submissions, choosing first, second, and third-place winners.

In addition to having their work worn on Orange Shirt Day, artists behind the winning designs will receive cash honorariums.

"We wanted to make sure that the honorarium was a little bit higher this year because we know that the cost of living is not cheap, and we want to do everything that we can to support people to be able to take care of their own needs," RaY Interim Executive Director Caryn Birch said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

RaY posted a call for submissions on its social media pages Monday, and designs have already started pouring in.

Birch says the organization is intentionally seeking designs from Indigenous artists to mark the commemorative day.

"We recognize that they are the best people to tell the story of Orange Shirt Day, and to recognize that every child does matter," Birch said.

Those looking to submit their designs can do so at RaY’s office at 125 Sherbrook Street or by emailing the organization by Sept. 9.