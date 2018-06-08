After sitting in dry dock for the past six months, the Nonsuch is officially setting sail once again at the Manitoba Museum.

The star attraction at the Museum has been undergoing a renewal as part of the Museum’s Capital renewal project.

The Nonsuch gallery has undergone a remarkable upgrade with some new features to boot.

There is new lighting, sound effects and a new Mural in the gallery depicting the marshy Isle of Dogs on the River Thames.

Visitors climbing onboard the ship will also notice the new rigging, and sails that have been unfurled.

The gallery itself has also been rethought of, as prior to the renewal, it recreated Deptford, England in 1668 as the Nonsuch was about to set sail for the New World.

Now, it’s supposed to take place a year later, after the Nonsuch returned home from a successful mission to Hudson Bay.

The ship loaded with furs and goods traded with the Indigenous people who lived there.

This is the first of four galleries to be renewed and work has already begun on the next one.

A new Gallery devoted to Winnipeg is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.