WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting

    Garden Hill First Nation

    The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.

    Garden Hill First Nation Chief Charles Knott confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that the lockdown is in place while RCMP search for suspects in the shooting that happened in the neighbouring community of St. Theresa Point.

    “St. Theresa Point is where it happened this morning,” he said. “They are across the lake from us.”

    Manitoba RCMP told CTV News officers were called to an assault in St. Theresa Point at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

    "It was reported that the victim was currently at the nursing station with non-life threatening injuries," Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP said in an email.

    "RCMP were advised that the victim, a 35-year-old male, had been shot and assaulted with a metal bar. When officers attended the nursing station the victim refused to provide any information to police."

    Manaigre said the victim was taken to hospital in Winnipeg.

    He confirmed three communities have gone into lock down, but said that was a decision made by the communities and not the RCMP.

    Knott posted a warning to residents on social media Wednesday afternoon. He said he hopes the suspects will be apprehended soon so that the nation can get back to normal.

    Manitoba RCMP said officers have spoken to several people in the community and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Island Lake RCMP.

    CTV News has reached out to the chief of St. Theresa Point for more details.

    Garden Hill First Nation is located about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

    This is a developing story. More to come. 

