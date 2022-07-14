Northern Manitoba community under evacuation order due to fire

A community in northern Manitoba has issued an evacuation order due to an ongoing forest fire in the area.

Beverly Linklater with Mathias Colomb First Nation confirmed an evacuation order for Pukatawagan was issued on community radio shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

She said elders and chronically-ill people will be the first to evacuate, with evacuees heading to communities ranging from Cranberry Portage, The Pas, Winnipeg and Swan River.

According to Manitoba’s wildfire map, a fire approximately 1,800 hectares in size is burning near Pukatawagan and is listed as out of control. The fire started on July 13, according to the province.