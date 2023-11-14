Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine

WINNIPEG
    THE PAS, Man. -

    The chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba says one of the community's residents has died after going to fight in Ukraine.

    Chief Maureen Brown of Opaskwayak Cree Nation says Austin Lathlin-Bercier went to fight with the Ukrainian army shortly after the war broke out last year.

    She says his family received word Monday that he had died.

    The First Nation did not provide more details about his death.

    Global Affairs Canada has not released any information.

    Brown says flags in the community have been lowered and there will be a service to honour Lathlin-Bercier at a later date.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

