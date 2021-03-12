WINNIPEG -- The Pembina Trails School Division is taking $1.5 million from its accumulated surplus fund to offset expenditures, and cutting nearly $7 million worth of spending for budget 2021/22.

The school division said it has been forced into this position from a combination of factors, including a government directive to freeze property taxes, pandemic- related costs and a recent arbitration award.

"Deferring an unprecedented amount in infrastructure maintenance and using $930 thousand from our surplus funds to cover necessary building repairs is far from ideal and not a permanent solution,” said board chair Kathleen McMillan in a news release.

The budget will see a reduction in middle years’ teacher-librarian time by 25 per cent, and high schools’ by half. The division will also reduce school instructional budgets, English Additional Language specialists, and divisional-based allocation for educational assistant staff.

In total, Pembina Trails said it cut more than $6.6 million in expenditures.

The Pembina Trails School Division is projecting 335 additional students will enroll in their schools during the 2021/22 school year. However, due to underfunding, the division worries it will not be able to provide all the needed supports for its students.

The division said it has been in numerous conversations with the province about the realities of budget 2021/22.