'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
On May 29, 2021, cement leaked into several homes along Semple Avenue through the sewer system.
The city said at the time, a new land drainage sewer trunk shaft was being constructed in the area and there was a breach of the combined sewer when grout was being poured.
This caused the grout to enter the sewer system of some homes on the street. The city said in total, 12 homes were affected.
Bialek said her house is almost done being repaired, but she is frustrated as she is having to pay her insurance deductible now, despite this being caused by a contractor hired by the city.
“We feel that the city should be owning up and paying our insurance directly for that deductible. Why should we be out of pocket for that?” Bialek asked.
She said she has been in contact with many people working with the city and hasn’t got anywhere to improve the situation.
“The few people we have talked to in the claims department at the city weren’t very helpful. They were basically telling us just to submit receipts, which we don’t have receipts for, and why should we? It’s our insurance company that has now taken over, which it never should have had to have. The city should have stepped in with their insurance and covered the damages.”
On top of being stuck paying the deductible, Bialek said they just renewed their insurance and their premiums have gone up as well.
“Not super happy because it wasn’t anything we could have done to prevent this from happening to our home. There wasn’t any sort of backwater valve or piece in our home that we could have done to prevent the cement from coming in. It was coming in regardless.”
A spokesperson for the city said when something like this happens, homeowners are told to submit repair quotes to their insurer.
“Those quotes are then submitted to the City’s project liability insurer either directly, or through the adjuster representing the claimant’s property insurer,” the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.
“The final amount covered through property insurance is a matter to be discussed between the property owner and their insurers, as it is ultimately up to their insurers to decide to exercise their right to recovery from the City’s project liability insurers. Any uninsured losses, including deductibles, may also be submitted to our project insurer for review.”
The problem doesn’t just pertain to inside Bialek’s home; she noted some problems have popped up on the street that the city has yet to fix.
“There’s a big sinkhole. They excavated this entire boulevard last fall in order to look for the leak. When they did that, they backfilled it and put sod on top, but I guess they didn’t backfill it enough. So now there are holes.
“Then on the road, when they did a sewer repair for one of the homes, they had to cut out a section of the road and when they filled it with cement, they filled it too high. So now, there’s a big hump in the road.”
She said she just wants the city to finish what they started and put the street back to the way it was.
“Through this whole thing, the city has not really been there for us,” she said. “I feel like our city is very broken. This is just one of the issues in our city right now that’s going…it shouldn’t be so hard for a resident to get a simple hole in the boulevard fixed, the road fixed. It shouldn’t be so difficult.”
A second spokesperson for the city said all work along Semple has been completed, except for some work needed between Main Street and McKenzie Street.
“The area of Semple Avenue between Main Street and Scotia Street, where the homeowners were impacted with cement, had its last inspection a few months ago. At that time, there were no distinguishable sinkholes or humps observed on the roadway,” the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.
“It is possible that, with the amount of rainfall that we have had, that new road issues might have emerged. The City’s Water and Waste Department has dispatched someone to inspect the roadway condition on Semple Avenue, between Main Street and Scotia Street and determine if any additional work is needed.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Getting a COVID-19 booster dose should top Canadians' fall to-do list, says health minister
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is lagging behind other countries when it comes to booster dose uptake, and is imploring those who haven't received a third dose to do so ahead of what may be a 'challenging' fall.
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Regina
-
Sask. announcement on Omicron-targeting booster expected next week
An announcement on the availability of Moderna’s Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan is expected next week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
SHA, Extendicare reach agreement to transition operations of long-term care homes
Extendicare and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reached an agreement to transition operations of five special care homes in Saskatchewan to the province, a news release said.
-
Heat records broken in several Sask. communities
Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
-
Saskatoon elementary school and playground zone speed limits take effect
Drivers will have to slow down in school and playground zones as speed limit changes take effect Thursday.
-
Heavy police presence at Saskatoon Home Depot location
There was a heavy police presence at a Saskatoon Home Depot location on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s
Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.
-
Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Killarney
Because of an adverse water sample reported Thursday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a boil water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Killarney.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP launches branch aiming to cut 'roots' of habitual reoffending
Mounties in Alberta on Thursday unveiled a new Community Safety and Wellbeing Branch, an effort to streamline cooperation between RCMP, mental health professionals, citizen patrol groups and social service providers.
-
Substance spill behind Mill Woods mall evacuation Thursday: EFRS
Mill Woods Town Centre was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a chemical spill filled a store with smoke.
-
Alberta culture minister bashes 'Laurentian elites' as province celebrates birthday
Alberta celebrated its inaugural birthday party holiday with Culture Minister Ron Orr bashing the prime minster and 'Laurentian elites' while asserting the province has received the short end of the stick in the federation for more than a century.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Calgary
-
Woman with neurological disorder helped by made-in-Calgary medical treatment
A Calgary-based treatment program – the only one of its kind in Alberta – is giving new opportunities to people who suffer from neurological disorders.
-
Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.
-
Calgary's benchmark home price up 11% since last August: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says August's benchmark price for a home in the city rose by 11 per cent since last year, while the number of sales was almost unchanged in the same period.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
Quebec is Canadians' least favourite province outside their own: poll
Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams investigating storm damage in Richmond, Ont.
Investigators will be in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather that moved across the region.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.
-
Waterloo regional police say a new car scam is emerging. Here’s how it works
Waterloo regional police are warning the public to watch out for an “emerging” used car scam which has resulted in at least one Kitchener resident losing $6,500.
-
'Normal return' for students at University of Waterloo on move-in day
It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found
Vancouver City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found in the building.
-
Suspect arrested after driving stolen vehicle while 'drifting in and out of consciousness': police
A suspect has been arrested after a bizarre incident involving a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while "drifting in and out of consciousness" in New Westminster on Wednesday night.
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with impaired driving after woman killed in crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been charged following a highway crash that killed an elderly woman last year. The crash occurred at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cranberry Avenue on May 20, 2021.
-
Police investigate potential attempted kidnapping of teen in Campbell River, B.C.
Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a white van after the driver seemingly tried to lure a young person inside Thursday morning. Police say the teenager was walking in the Holm Road area around 10:30 a.m. when a white Mercedes cargo van approached them. It was reported that the male driver of the van tried to convince the youth to enter the vehicle.
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim within metres of man on B.C. shoreline
A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.