WINNIPEG -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba have reached more than 200.

The province announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 203.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said there are no additional deaths, but 11 are in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

So far, two people have died and 17 have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Roussin said Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 488 tests Saturday, and as of April 5, the province has performed a total of 12,998 tests.

Roussin also reminded Manitobans to continue to follow public health protocols like physical distancing and staying home.

"We are continuing to ask Manitobans to take significant precautions against COVID-19," said Roussin.

He also asked Manitobans to be proactive in flattening the curve of the virus.

"Do not wait for an order to apply to you," Roussin said.

He also stressed the importance of staying home when you are sick.

If you are showing symptoms of the virus, call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened.