WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government said the number of Manitobans who have contracted COVID-19 after receiving one or two doses of the vaccine is in line with what health officials expect in any successful vaccination program.

The province provided the following information regarding COVID-19 infections reported 14 days or more after the first dose of the vaccine:

410 Manitobans contracted COVID-19 14 days or more after their first vaccine, with a total of 26 hospitalizations and seven deaths. The province noted that all of those who died were people aged 65 and older;

249 of these infections were in individuals aged 18 to 64, and 161 infections were in those 65 and older;

222 of those who contracted the disease 14 days or more after the first dose were women and 188 were men; and

35 personal care home residents contracted COVID-19 14 days or more after their first vaccine dose.

The province provided the following numbers regarding those who contracted COVID-19 seven or more days after their second dose of the vaccine:

75 Manitobans were infected with COVID-19 seven or more days after their second vaccine, with seven hospitalizations and no deaths.

47 of these infections were in people aged 18 to 64, and 27 were in those 65 and over. One infection was in a person under 17;

37 of the individuals who contracted the disease seven or more days after their second dose were females and 38 were males; and

Six personal care home residents got COVID-19 seven or more days after their second vaccine dose.

The Manitoba government said that any infection within 14 days of getting the first dose is not considered a vaccine breakthrough, because the immune response takes about two weeks to build up after the first dose.

It noted that if someone contracts COVID-19 within the first two weeks of getting their first dose, then they got COVID-19 before the dose was given or before their body had time to build up an immune response.

As of May 10, a total of 481,119 Manitobans have received at least one or two doses of the vaccine.