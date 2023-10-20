Number of uncertified teacher applications continuing to rise throughout Manitoba

The Manitoba Education Department's certification branch has been approving more limited teaching permits as school boards throughout the province continue to deal with the need for more substitute teachers.

A limited teaching permit can be given to someone who has a Grade 12 education and has passed a current criminal record and child abuse registry check. The province said it is a measure used by school boards to help address staffing needs on a "temporary basis in instances where certified teachers are not available."

Last school year, there were a number of job postings in rural parts of the province for substitute teachers who didn't have a teaching degree. It also happened to be the busiest year for limited teacher permits being granted – 798 in total.

The Brandon School Division was advertising jobs last year and Superintendent and CEO Mathew Gustafson said it was the first time they had to look beyond faculty of education students for the permits.

"I think we're seeing labour shortages in a number of different areas and education is not unique in that," said Gustafson.

For the 2023-24 school year, there are currently no uncertified teachers being employed in the Brandon School Division, but Gustafson said that won't be the case for the full year.

"We could be using some right now. We have had some days where we haven't had some subs available. But part of it is also just the start of the school year making sure that we filled any new classroom positions that have been created."

Limited teaching permits have been something school divisions have used even prior to the pandemic but they have been on the rise since COVID-19.

During the 2019-20 school year only 489 permits were issued, but that number spiked the following two years with more than 600 permits issued each year.

"There is no doubt that the shortage of substitutes, certified substitutes, have led to looking at different ways to be able to expand on (uncertified roles)," said Gustafson.

He noted the division is always looking for certified teachers first before wading into the uncertified pool, however, there have been positive experiences that have come from hiring uncertified teachers.

"We have had a couple (uncertified teachers) that have already indicated interest in returning from last year," said Gustafson. "Last year, we had a limited teaching permit person who had a successful experience in that and enrolled in the faculty of education."

The most important aspect for Gustafson is ensuring not only the substitute, but the students have a successful experience while filing in this role.

"We need people to be able to keep those schools going. So one of the things is by giving them some skills and strategies and support. It can be a successful experience."