WINNIPEG -- An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly driving while impaired.

Police said 29-year-old Christopher Logan is facing charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired.

Logan has been an officer with the Winnipeg Police Services for five and a half years. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Police said on Jan. 19, around 11:15 a.m., patrolling officers were called to the back of a home in the 500 block of McMeans Avenue East for a wellbeing check. Someone had called 911 after seeing a man inside a running vehicle who was possibly in medical distress.

The responding officers found the man showing signs of impairment and arrested him. Police later determined he was an off-duty officer.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was immediately notified and is monitoring the incident.

Logan was charged on Jan. 22, 2021.

He has been released on a notice to appear in court.

The Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit is investigating.