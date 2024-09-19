Off-season departures means opportunity knocks for young players at Jets camp
The Winnipeg Jets have some huge holes to fill on both offence and defence this season.
They lost second-line centre Sean Monahan and winger Tyler Toffoli to free agency and promising centre/winger Cole Perfetti — a restricted free agent — has yet to re-sign.
That opens the door to such young blood as Nikita Chibrikov, Brad Lambert, Brayden Yager and others to crack the starting to roster.
Chibrikov, 21, has been impressive in the early going, scoring two goals and adding two assists at the recent Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
“Yeah, it’s more confidence for me,” Chibrikov said after the Jets opened training camp at Winnipeg's Hockey For All Centre on Thursday. “Feeling more comfortable. Everything is better. My hockey, my mind, outside of the rink, my language.”
The winger scored 17 goals and had 47 points in 70 games with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose last year.
“Oh, I feel good. I’m ready to make the next step,” Chibrikov said. “Just try to do my best and show my game, work hard and compete, and to do everything for the team that I can. If I play good, the goals come to me.”
The five-foot-nine, 160-pound Russian also got into the last Jets regular-season game last year and impressed with his tenacity while scoring his first NHL goal.
“I’m not the biggest size but I try to do all the work that big guys do,” he said. “It doesn’t matter for me. I feel like I should do it, in the corners or blocking shots. It doesn’t matter.
“I know it’s a part of the game and the show. I try to make a difference, to be a pretty good guy on the ice, a lot (more fun).”
The Jets also lost veteran defencemen Brenden Dillon (free agency) and Nate Schmidt (bought out), which opens at least one roster spot for the likes of Ville Heinola, Elias Salomonsson, Colin Miller and others.
Heinola, 23, actually cracked the roster last year before sustaining a fractured ankle.
“It’s exciting times for me,” he said. “There’s probably definitely some opportunities for me. It doesn’t change my mindset at all. It’s been the same every year when I want to steal someone’s job and make the team. That’s my only goal this year — to make the team and play well.
“Injuries are tough and they’re kind of part of this game. Hopefully, the body is good and everything goes well. I just want to be able to play my game and not worry about any injuries or anything like that.”
The six-foot, 181-pound Finn also worked on building up his muscle to accommodate being more physical.
“Obviously, the guys that were moving on were great teammates,” said defenceman Josh Morrissey. “They were veteran guys with a lot of experience in the league. So, now some other guys are going to have an opportunity that I’m excited about.
"How that shakes out I don’t know, but there are some guys that look great here at the start of camp and will have some opportunities to either elevate their role or make the jump to the big leagues."
After general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff failed to acquire veterans to replace the departed Jets, he suggested that the young players should be excited for the challenge of making the club.
"A lot of them had a good summer of training,” he said. “We were able to see them midsummer at development camp in a lot of cases ... That's kind of why you have that development camp — to kind of get a benchmark of where some people are at and then compare it to them when they get to training camp, see what kind of work has gone on in the summer there. You can see that a lot of guys have put in some meaningful time.”
New Jets head coach Scott Arniel issued a challenge to the new guys at a team dinner Wednesday night.
“I told them last night, there’s opportunities,” Arniel said. “Through how they practise and the exhibition games themselves, guys will get a chance to play and show us what you have … Go play to your identity. Do what you do best. You’re all going to get seen in situations that normally, you may not be in and show us what you can do.”
NOTES: Cheveldayoff is still working on re-signing Perfetti … The Jets host the Minnesota Wild in their first pre-season game on Saturday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives' first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport on Thursday.
Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including machine-guns
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
Shohei Ohtani becomes the first major league player with 50 homers, 50 stolen bases in a season
Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star going deep twice to reach the half-century mark and swiping two bags to get to 51 against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
AI photo of purple apples growing in Sask. sparks attention, experts debunk image
A social media post of purple apples “growing” in Saskatchewan has sparked a lot of attention. However, garden experts say there's no such thing.
-
Sask. court orders trial in fraud case after $100K in stolen cash was traded for bitcoin
A case involving stolen funds from a Saskatchewan business being used to purchase cryptocurrency will be heading back to the courts, thanks to a new decision by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.
-
Tornado confirmed near Langbank, Sask.: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mother says gym teacher at private Christian school hit her 7-year-old in the head with a relay baton
A gym teacher at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged. Terra MacEwan, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon. A Saskatoon mother who spoke with CTV News says her autistic son was MacEwan's victim.
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
AI photo of purple apples growing in Sask. sparks attention, experts debunk image
A social media post of purple apples “growing” in Saskatchewan has sparked a lot of attention. However, garden experts say there's no such thing.
Edmonton
-
5 bison killed in collision with trucks at Elk Island National Park
Five bison are dead at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton following an early Thursday morning collision.
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting a teen is an Alberta sheriff
An Edmonton man who is charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy is a member of the Alberta sheriffs, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
Alberta mayor apologizes for comments about killing feral cats
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
Calgary
-
You can catch CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, right here
We've produced a special webcast edition of CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.
-
Dangerous offender who left Alberta woman in vegetative state denied parole
The Parole Board of Canada says a man who assaulted a young pregnant woman and left her for dead remains too dangerous to be released into the community.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in Oyen, Alta.
A Vulcan, Alta., man has been charged with a Lethbridge woman's murder after her body was found in the Oyen area.
Toronto
-
Police search for one of suspected shooters in fatal North York double shooting
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of the suspected shooters in Tuesday's fatal double shooting in North York.
-
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
-
Uniformed officers returning to schools in York Region, but only for safety presentations, say officials
Students across York Region will once again see uniformed officers at school, however police and board officials say they will only be stopping by for the occasional safety presentation.
Ottawa
-
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area
Police say a man who was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Thursday night has died.
-
Voters in Bay of Quinte elect Ontario PC candidate Tyler Allsop as new MPP
A byelection was called for the Bay of Quinte riding less than a week after Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith, Ontario's education minister at the time, resigned his seat in August.
-
Customers left in the dark as Upper Room Furniture files for bankruptcy
Customers are in the dark about the sudden closure of the Upper Room Furniture stores. The company has filed papers under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. It’s not known whether orders placed and paid for will be honoured.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
-
Graphic video of drive-by shooting shown at Montreal murder trial
A harrowing video has been presented to a jury at the trial of three men facing first-degree murder charges.
-
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs officially calls provincial election
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called for a provincial election. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 21, as prescribed by the province's fixed-date election law.
-
Bear removed from Dartmouth Commons, area open to public again
Police are asking people to avoid the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., as they assist with a wildlife call for a bear.
-
N.S. RCMP charge 83-year-old man with sexual interference
An 83-year-old man is facing sexual interference charges following a Nova Scotia RCMP investigation.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
-
Woman nearly shut out of mother's will sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
-
'Namgis First Nation touts success of land-based fish farming
The 'Namgis First Nation says a fish farm it owns near Port McNeill shows the potential of land-based aquaculture in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seems very political': Greater Victoria teachers surprised by ministerial order on student safety
In a rare move, the Greater Victoria School District Board of Education has been slapped with a ministerial order from the province requiring it to update a student safety plan – drawing concern around political posturing leading up to an election.
-
UBCM calls for province to pay for free transit for teenagers
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
-
B.C. senior recalls becoming trailblazing car designer
To appreciate why Mimi Vandermolen is so pleased to notice one particular vehicle she’s walking past, you need to know that seeing this many cars in one place would have been unimaginable when she was growing-up in the post-war Netherlands.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Heroic dog saved his northern Ont. owner who had a massive heart attack
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
-
Northeastern Ontario under a high forest fire rating
As northern Ontario gets ready to welcome autumn this weekend, it’s still feeling a lot like summer as provincial forest fire crews continue to battle blazes.
-
Driver hauling 36,000 kg of ammonia arrested for impaired driving near Timmins, Ont.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged four commercial vehicle drivers with impaired, including one who was hauling 36,000 kilograms of ammonia hydrate.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Driver charged after child is struck in Owen Sound intersection
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say his vehicle struck a child in an Owen Sound intersection.
Kitchener
-
Ayr couple out almost $23K after closure of Kitchener pool store
Amber and Adam Brueckner have a pool-shaped hole in their backyard – and their wallets.
-
Missing family last seen in a rideshare vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.
New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Police seek to identify 'suspicious' person
Police are trying to identify a man who approached a woman and child in Wellesley.
London
-
'If it was your backyard, would you put up with it?'; Woodstock homeowner frustrated by encampment next door
A Woodstock homeowner says she’s at her wit’s end over a homeless encampment situated alongside her backyard. She’s calling on the city to do more to help those living rough, so she can live in peace.
-
Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation
Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.
-
Striking Western worker hit by driver: CUPE
A union representative says someone driving a pick-up truck with heavily tinted windows rammed a member on Western Road, near Elborn College.